New Update (2023.2.1a)

🐛 Bugfixes

Fix attempt at some rare error when some images render with glitches by disabling all render batching (it wasn't being used anyway).

📌 Read the official manual / documentation 📘 to learn how to use Tabletop Creator

📌 If you have feedback or want to report an issue, please join to our Discord server 💬

https://store.steampowered.com/app/861590/Tabletop_Creator/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2289790/Tabletop_Creator__AI_Module/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23668/Tabletop_Designers_Bundle/