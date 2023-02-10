New Update (2023.2.1a)

🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix attempt at some rare error when some images render with glitches by disabling all render batching (it wasn't being used anyway).
📌 Read the official manual / documentation 📘 to learn how to use Tabletop Creator
📌 If you have feedback or want to report an issue, please join to our Discord server 💬
https://store.steampowered.com/app/861590/Tabletop_Creator/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2289790/Tabletop_Creator__AI_Module/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23668/Tabletop_Designers_Bundle/
Changed files in this update