- A refresh and delete button for savegames has been added to the start menu.
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution has been added.
- An error of the collider in the outdoor area has been fixed.
- Fixed minor bugs.
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 10 February 2023
Update 0.17.18
Patchnotes via Steam Community
