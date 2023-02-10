 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 10 February 2023

Update 0.17.18

Share · View all patches · Build 10523128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A refresh and delete button for savegames has been added to the start menu.
  • AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution has been added.
  • An error of the collider in the outdoor area has been fixed.
  • Fixed minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator Depot 1056231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link