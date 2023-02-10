 Skip to content

Grim Realms update for 10 February 2023

Patch 0.8.1.1 - Removing a freeze!

Patch 0.8.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The last patch caused a rather frequent freeze of the game. Very sorry about this! This patch fixes that!

Best wishes and lots of love!
//Mattias

Changed files in this update

Grim Nights 2 Content Depot 1522281
  • Loading history…
