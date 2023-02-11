S.P.A.T. 0.56

Hello, Operators! New updates for you!
I will be glad to hear all your feedback and wishes in our discord.
CHANGELOG
Weapon
- New gun attachment - laser sight.
- Adding switching between sights - mouse scroller (if you have a laser pointer, then you can switch from sight to it).
- Added weapon collision - weapons are removed in the vicinity of objects such as walls, etc.
- New attachment - suppressor/silencer (if monsters can hear a loud shot from 45 meters away, then shooting with a silencer, only 20). Unlocked on 6 level.
- Shaft (As val) now has a silencer with its default properties.
- You can't reload weapons if there are 0 ammo.
- As Val (Shaft) total ammo 200 - > 210 and magazine 20 -> 21.
Player
- Returned command "Move to".
- Added flashlight glare if you are looking at another player while their lights are on.
- Added sound and particle for player knock down effect.
Monsters
- Yeti health reduced.
- Fixed Yeti animation bag, when animation continues after roar.
Bots
- If you give the bot the "go" command, it gets to the point and stays in position until it attacks the monster or you move too far.
- Added check if player alive after bot death, so the game ended if player and bot's dead.
Sound
- Shaft added reload sound.
- Added sound hum of wires for portable light and Uv lignt.
UI
- Added missed sounds on weapon customizer and mission select menus.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed bug that the client doesn't have a pistol.
- Fixed that the selected ammo type was not actually being selected in the weapon.
- Fixed a bug that the client sees a green setup mesh from a portable light or uv lamp, even if he unselect this weapon.
- Fixed a bug that the grenade launcher does damage, but does not kill monsters at the end.
- Fixed that only one bot moving to command marker "Move".
- Fixed if you look up, then the equipment interferes with the view.
- Fixed localization for lamps (not correct info when interact).
