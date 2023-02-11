 Skip to content

S.P.A.T. update for 11 February 2023

S.P.A.T. 0.56

Build 10523054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Operators! New updates for you!

I will be glad to hear all your feedback and wishes in our discord.

CHANGELOG
Weapon
  • New gun attachment - laser sight.
  • Adding switching between sights - mouse scroller (if you have a laser pointer, then you can switch from sight to it).

  • Added weapon collision - weapons are removed in the vicinity of objects such as walls, etc.
  • New attachment - suppressor/silencer (if monsters can hear a loud shot from 45 meters away, then shooting with a silencer, only 20). Unlocked on 6 level.

  • Shaft (As val) now has a silencer with its default properties.
  • You can't reload weapons if there are 0 ammo.
  • As Val (Shaft) total ammo 200 - > 210 and magazine 20 -> 21.
Player
  • Returned command "Move to".
  • Added flashlight glare if you are looking at another player while their lights are on.
  • Added sound and particle for player knock down effect.
Monsters
  • Yeti health reduced.
  • Fixed Yeti animation bag, when animation continues after roar.
Bots
  • If you give the bot the "go" command, it gets to the point and stays in position until it attacks the monster or you move too far.
  • Added check if player alive after bot death, so the game ended if player and bot's dead.
Sound
  • Shaft added reload sound.
  • Added sound hum of wires for portable light and Uv lignt.
UI
  • Added missed sounds on weapon customizer and mission select menus.
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed bug that the client doesn't have a pistol.
  • Fixed that the selected ammo type was not actually being selected in the weapon.
  • Fixed a bug that the client sees a green setup mesh from a portable light or uv lamp, even if he unselect this weapon.
  • Fixed a bug that the grenade launcher does damage, but does not kill monsters at the end.
  • Fixed that only one bot moving to command marker "Move".
  • Fixed if you look up, then the equipment interferes with the view.
  • Fixed localization for lamps (not correct info when interact).

