Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection update for 10 February 2023

Bug fixes.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed InvertY not affecting mouse.
Fixed key bindings not saving properly (mayalso fix mouse1 changing to gamepad right trigger).
Made quitting exit to desktop instead of returning to title screen.

