Fixed InvertY not affecting mouse.
Fixed key bindings not saving properly (mayalso fix mouse1 changing to gamepad right trigger).
Made quitting exit to desktop instead of returning to title screen.
Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection update for 10 February 2023
Bug fixes.
