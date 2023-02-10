Updated on February 10

Note: With the increase of game content, due to the different computer configurations of each person, there may be a little stagnation in daily or combat.
Note: If all teammates learn too much talent, it may cause stagnation. It is suggested to learn selectively according to the role orientation.
Small BUG reminder: After testing, when viewing the treasure map in the menu, please use the keyboard arrow keys or the Page Up and Page Down keys, and be sure not to
Use the mouse wheel, otherwise it may cause a crash. When other pages need to be turned (such as monster atlas, game map, and various item columns are temporarily unavailable
In this case, please also try to use the keyboard arrow keys or the Page Up and Page Down keys, and try not to use the mouse wheel.
[Update content]
-
Fix the bug caused by the setting problem of the final trial transfer volume.
-
The final equipment is modified to be equipped only by Qi, so as to repair the bug that occurs when other people use skills.
-
Improve the skill power of summoning beast "master ball".
-
Increase the price of some items in the secret room of Maple Forest.
Changed files in this update