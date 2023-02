Share · View all patches · Build 10522851 · Last edited 10 February 2023 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy

The contents of patch V0.52.005 are as follows

Fixed the problem that Ciara's shoulders are too wide. Fixed the problem that some characters ↓→+X do not release skills with the joystick.

We will continue to fix bugs and collect feedback from all over the world, thank you for your support!