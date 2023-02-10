Patch Note V0.3.11

Added a new Organ type called ‘Horn’. Horns could be unlocked by completing the achievement ‘Savage Strike’. Horns strike nearby enemies with lightnings when activated

Added a damage counter. Now damage an organ dealt last wave could be checked in Organ description panel

Added Russian language support (Beta Version)

Improved descriptions for some organs to make them more precise

Adjusted the maximum number of projectiles a tentacle could control to 100 (200 for 1s projectiles)

Reduced Efficiency of Heart of the Wolf from 1300% to 900%

Increased Duration of Wing of the Gargoyle from 2s to 3s

Increased Execution Threshold of Belly of the Schrodinger from 9% to 14%

Increased extra damage taken inflicted by Belly of the Elichu from 15% to 25%

Adjusted the compatibility of Nerves. Now Nerves become able to activate Glands

Fixed a bug where brain status was not refreshed while entering Mind Overload