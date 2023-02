Share · View all patches · Build 10522755 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy

▼English and Simplified Chinese Localization Update Now Available!

Click on the gear icon at the Title screen to switch display language.

▼Bug Fixes

・Fixed issue that End 1's unlock conditions not working as intended at the Ending Achievement screen.

・Fixed issue that Sanity values recover unintentionally when companions join the player on Day 2.