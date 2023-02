Share · View all patches · Build 10522702 · Last edited 10 February 2023 – 10:06:40 UTC by Wendy

Hello! Third bug fix is complete!

Troubleshooting Sound Settings Not Applied Solve the problem of reversing gravity in the laser map part and skipping the mask map.

Additional punt patches have also been made.

More tutorials have been added. If you look at the first laser cut scene, it doesn't happen after that.

If there is a problem in the future, I will fix it quickly.

Thank you!