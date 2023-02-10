Update #61 -- The Hidden Balancing Act, plus Encounter & Spell Rebalancing.

Hello everyone!

It's finally here -- a big thank you to all the Beta Testers for this patch, many things were picked up along the way -- I really do appreciate those who play on Beta and help find all the little bugs before things are sent out to the world!

This is the first of 4 major rebalancing patches, using a lot of the data that has come in post 1.0 launch. As always, we combine statistics along with various player discussions (including everyone's favorite content man, Breakshift!) to see where things are either too strong, too weak etc. I know some of the nerfs will be sad (RIP Jap and Nick :( ), but please know they come from good intentions!

Next class on the list will be the Tempest, and we’ll be starting discussions on her changes here next week.

Before diving into the details, a few other things real quick!

Instability 127+ Video

So -- some people in the Discord were asking if Doinker had managed to record one of his Instability 127+ runs. Thankfully, he managed to get a recent win (on the Beta Branch) recorded! If you wish to check out his video, you can see it here.

Reviews

I want to take the time again to thank everyone who has taken the time to leave a review. Reviews are so important to Steam and it really helps Vault reach a broader audience, meaning I’m able to commit more time to working on it! We're inching closer to the 2,000 review mark, which is hard to believe! Anyone who is able to take a few minutes to leave a review, I appreciate it so, so much!

UCG 2022 Magazine

I recieved my copy of UCG 2022 Annual Report in the mail this week! A huge thank you to the IndieArk team for helping set this up, it was amazing to see Vault featured in there with a 4 page spread! It's such an honor to see Vault reach such a wide audience.

Also, even our new kitty Kiri enjoyed reading over the pages (even though neither of us are quite fluent in Chinese)!

Neutral Spells

Many of the Neutral Spells you’re able to obtain in the game were either buffed or tweaked in some way (some even completely reworked!). I know that replacing your class starting spell is often quite hard due to how important it is, but hopefully some of these Buffs will lead you to maybe subbing in another spell from time-to-time!

Encounter Changes

A number of Encounters have had the thorns slightly trimmed on them, taking the edge off in a number of cases. The Forgotten was one, I know everyone will be thankful for that one! We’ll continue to keep an eye on the stats as time goes on and see if more trimming needs to be done!

Also, I managed to fix up a few of the card artworks that weren’t animating for some reason -- sorry about that!

Hidden Changes

Below is the big list of changes to the Hidden -- there are quite a few! Lots of tweaks, adjustments and changes -- some are sad I know, but all with good reason :( Although there are also a few new additions, (4 Artifacts and 3 Cards) to play around with. As usual, we’ll continue to monitor things moving forward, and if more changes or hotfixes are required, I’ll jump straight into it.

As with anything where so many things are changing at once, it can be tricky ensuring I've got all the bugs. If you encounter anything, please feel free to reach out to me via email or Discord -- but I’ll also keep an eye on the crash logs as the weekend continues, and hotfix any issues I see!

And that brings us to the end of my rambling! A HUGE shoutout to the translation teams for their hard work translating all the changes, and also my long winded Patch Notes! Lots of new members have joined recently, and I seriously can't thank you all enough. The translation project for Russian is coming along really well, and should be ready very soon!

Thank you everyone for making Vault of the Void what it is today! Onwards to the next update!

All for now

Josh

Bug Fixes/Changes

Further investigation into the card dupe bug when upgrading a card. I’ve setup some fixes to help cut the issue off – I’ll continue to monitor whats going on.

I’ve spoken with some players in regards to a rare bug where fighting a Guardian won’t actually count the fight as being complete. This is really difficult to replicate here, however I’ve put some additional fixes in place to help cut the issue off.

Suspicious Blade Oil no longer will reset between encounters.

no longer will reset between encounters. Torch of Triumph will now flash active at 9 charges

will now flash active at 9 charges Copy Cat now works on Afflictions

now works on Afflictions Fixed a number of the Guardian Blessings glowing “ready” when not in the Void fight.

Fixed wonky interactions with Recycling Bin and card stacking.

and card stacking. Fixed Lick the Knife working with Gauze

working with Fixed an issue with Slice In Twain mutli-trigger causing a crash.

mutli-trigger causing a crash. Added the Post Fight screen to the Vault Guardians, meaning you'll now get the rewards for artifacts that give things dependat on the fight in the Vault.

Encounters

The Forgotten : The Vulture hits harder but less frenzied on Hard, reducing scaling potential, and also has less AP if met later on the floor. The Game also scales less to Banes on Normal and Hard. HP reduced by 10% across all difficulties.

: The Vulture hits harder but less frenzied on Hard, reducing scaling potential, and also has less AP if met later on the floor. The Game also scales less to Banes on Normal and Hard. HP reduced by 10% across all difficulties. The Hag : Curse now adds 1 Bane to each of Deck and Discard, instead of only adding them to Deck. Has 1 less AP on Normal and Hard.

: Curse now adds 1 Bane to each of Deck and Discard, instead of only adding them to Deck. Has 1 less AP on Normal and Hard. Nightmare Steeds : Their passive now also applies Confusion 1 to you when they die. Take care! Reduced AP on Hard in compensation since they were overperforming there.

: Their passive now also applies Confusion 1 to you when they die. Take care! Reduced AP on Hard in compensation since they were overperforming there. Wicked Worshippers : They now have half the HP but 2/3/4 more AP on Normal/Hard/Impossible. Their poison application has been changed to 2 on Normal and 4 on Impossible. They are also worth 20% Battle Progress, down from 50%.

: They now have half the HP but 2/3/4 more AP on Normal/Hard/Impossible. Their poison application has been changed to 2 on Normal and 4 on Impossible. They are also worth 20% Battle Progress, down from 50%. Loaded Piglet : Increased minimum fuse by 2 and lowered maximum by 2, reducing the variance.

: Increased minimum fuse by 2 and lowered maximum by 2, reducing the variance. Veiled Watcher : Fundamentally reworked. They deal more damage and poison. Instead of Banes, they apply Infections. When they die they give you infections straight to hand, and when infections are destroyed (so you can control if it's this turn or next), they gain 10% of their health as fortitude.

: Fundamentally reworked. They deal more damage and poison. Instead of Banes, they apply Infections. When they die they give you infections straight to hand, and when infections are destroyed (so you can control if it's this turn or next), they gain 10% of their health as fortitude. Firebugs : If you have high burning (especially from Coming in Hot) they'll split so one attacks and one uses Smolder, instead of it being random.

: If you have high burning (especially from Coming in Hot) they'll split so one attacks and one uses Smolder, instead of it being random. Bloodnest: Significantly increased the offensive parameters of all the actions the minions take.

Artifact Changes

Dashing Hat : Added "Increase Max Combo by 1." baseline to it.

: Added "Increase Max Combo by 1." baseline to it. Spice : Changed to "Start each EVEN turn at full Combo."

: Changed to "Start each EVEN turn at full Combo." Dark Feather : Changed to "The first time each turn"

: Changed to "The first time each turn" Apple A Day : Added gaining 15 HP as well when picking it up.

: Added gaining 15 HP as well when picking it up. The Lost Sword : Added "gets a random non-green void stone" on top of being upgraded before it's cloned.

: Added "gets a random non-green void stone" on top of being upgraded before it's cloned. Untrustworthy Coinpurse : Increased Essence gain from 45 to 75.

: Increased Essence gain from 45 to 75. Mitten Gauntlet : Increased from Block 4 to Block 5

: Increased from Block 4 to Block 5 Coin of Good Fortune : Increased Essence from 100 to 150 and healing form 8 to 10.

: Increased Essence from 100 to 150 and healing form 8 to 10. Nip of Drinking Alcohol : Goes up to Elite.

: Goes up to Elite. "Drinking" Alcohol : Goes up to Rare and loses the "starting from turn 2" limitation.

: Goes up to Rare and loses the "starting from turn 2" limitation. Stone Sling : No longer gives Delay Block, but damage increased by 1.

: No longer gives Delay Block, but damage increased by 1. Fistful of Salt : Reduced from Clot 2 to Clot 1

: Reduced from Clot 2 to Clot 1 Glass Prism : Kicked down from Elite to Common.

: Kicked down from Elite to Common. Dwarven Beard Knot : Changed to "Gain 2 Void Stones after you win your next battle, and every tenth - battle afterwards."

: Changed to "Gain 2 Void Stones after you win your next battle, and every tenth - battle afterwards." Bloody Ledger: Removed "non-minion"

Card Changes

Nick : Went to 0 cost but Expels. Deals 3 -> 2 Bleed unupgraded.

: Went to 0 cost but Expels. Deals 3 -> 2 Bleed unupgraded. Jab : Went to 2 cost. Damage increased to 8(11).

: Went to 2 cost. Damage increased to 8(11). Bladestorm : Gets +1 Bleed pre- and post- upgrade. Also now has Solo: Trigger +1.

: Gets +1 Bleed pre- and post- upgrade. Also now has Solo: Trigger +1. First Blood: Increased the damage and bleed by +1 both pre and post upgrade

Increased the damage and bleed by +1 both pre and post upgrade Dawn Raid : Lost 25% Rage pre- and post- upgrade.

: Lost 25% Rage pre- and post- upgrade. Building Steam : Changed to 0 cost. Instead of increasing damage, the upgrade removes Expel.

: Changed to 0 cost. Instead of increasing damage, the upgrade removes Expel. Side Step : Changed upgrade from Gain 1 Energy to Overcharge 1.

: Changed upgrade from Gain 1 Energy to Overcharge 1. Gusher : Reworked to be an X cost - Gain X+2(3) Hidden Blades. Expel.

: Reworked to be an X cost - Gain X+2(3) Hidden Blades. Expel. Hamstring : Changed "Apply Bleed 3(4). Block 2(3). (Delay Block 2.) Apply Slow 1." Picks up "Block" tag.

: Changed "Apply Bleed 3(4). Block 2(3). (Delay Block 2.) Apply Slow 1." Picks up "Block" tag. Slice in Twain : Applies 2 less Bleed but no longer has the Clot condition.

: Applies 2 less Bleed but no longer has the Clot condition. Salt in the Wound : Reduces Clot by 2, pre and post upgrade. Gains Purge: Apply Bleed 1 to all enemies.

: Reduces Clot by 2, pre and post upgrade. Gains Purge: Apply Bleed 1 to all enemies. Hemolysis : +1 Block pre and post upgrade.

: +1 Block pre and post upgrade. Open Up : +1 Bleed applied

: +1 Bleed applied Thousand Cuts : +1 Bleed pre and post upgrade

: +1 Bleed pre and post upgrade Gutted : Now always has the Slay. The upgrade instead reduces cost by 1.

: Now always has the Slay. The upgrade instead reduces cost by 1. Scent of Blood: Fundamentally reworked. Now reads "Per 10 Bleed across all enemies: Rage 50% (Max 200%). Purge: Add a(n upgraded) Silent Shiv."

New Cards

Undercut: Uncommon Ability: 0 cost: Apply Weak 1. Clot 4: Apply Vulnerable 2(3) to all enemies.

Devastate: Uncommon Ability: 3 cost: Apply Bleed 18(23). If the target is Vulnerable, apply Vulnerable 3. If the target is Weak, apply Weak 3.

Bluff: Common Ability: 0 cost: Opener: Rage 25% (and Overcharge 1). Rage 25%. Draw & Discard 1.

New Artifacts

Chess Clock: Hidden Rare: The time each turn you would gain Combo over your Max Combo, trigger the Bleed of the enemy with the most Bleed.

Hidden Rare: The time each turn you would gain Combo over your Max Combo, trigger the Bleed of the enemy with the most Bleed. Stinging Nettle: Hidden Rare: The first instance of damage dealt by an Attack Card each turn will apply Bleed equal to the amount.

Hidden Rare: The first instance of damage dealt by an Attack Card each turn will apply Bleed equal to the amount. Butter Knife: Hidden Common: Each time you Expel a card, add 1 Hidden Blade

Hidden Common: Each time you Expel a card, add 1 Hidden Blade Overripe Guava: Hidden Common: At the start of each battle, Combo 1 and Rage 25%.

Spell Changes