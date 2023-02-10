 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Portal Dungeon update for 10 February 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9889

Share · View all patches · Build 10522655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and updates

  • Added custom game item: The place where the difficulty was originally adjusted can now open the customization page.
  • Fixed the issue where some items still had an effect after being removed from the client in the store.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link