Patch 1.0.12

⚙️ List of fixes and changes 🛠️

Fixed an issue in the T6 Sky rocks objective with doors that couldn’t open

Fixed an issue that prevented inventory items from being reorganized while playing on a gamepad

Fixed the position of the Ancient Hybrid mob's health bar

Fixed an issue where other players would still leave footprints in underground locations in the Ice World

Fixed an issue where interacting with the lightning rod in the Volarian village in the Ancient Machine Schema quest would automatically unlock the T4, T5, and T6 lightning rods. Now it only unlocks the T4 rod, and if you want to obtain the T5 and T6 version, you must unlock them in the Progression Tree and complete the Ancient Machine Schema quest

Fixed an issue where the Wisp mob would not spawn in one of the Ice T7 caves

Fixed an issue where the T6 Lamp skill was not applying the Prey Mark correctly

Fixed an error when after pressing LB on the gamepad on the selected "Sort" button, the error "null ref exception" appeared

Fixed the lack of FX in Assassin Blade Toxic weapon

Fixed running animation after fight with the Volarian Tomb Priest

The character now rotates towards the secret chest when interacting with it

Increased the chance to mine Gold, Silver, Epic and Legendary materials by 5%

Added component tooltips to the repair window

Now you can preview component tooltips while playing on a gamepad

Now the lightning rod hint in Sky Rocks only appears after obtaining the lightning rod recipe.

Added elemental FX on the second dagger in each weapon version

Added FX invulnerability on Volarian Tomb Priest when it transforms into a new form

Added an Ancient Cannon healing effect if the player is far away from the boss (so the boss can't be killed from above)

When the player controls the character with the mouse, the arrow minigame now uses the WASD keys regardless of how the player binds the buttons

Added converted value next to percentage in food and drink tooltip description

