natsuno-kanata ver1.2.5 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.2.5 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

The character episode "Minamo 2" has been added.

It depicts what happens to the characters that appeared in the character episode "Minamo".

*Character Episode "Minamo 2" will occur after the completion of all other character episodes.

[Post-Ending Content]

After the completion of the character episode "Minamo 2," you will be able to accompany Minamo during the post-ending content.

After the search, a random event will occur and Minamo will accompany you.

Minamo will then leave at random after the exploration.

*Items that were in the possession of the accompanying person will be sent to the storage cabinet after leaving.

[Bug Fix]

Fixed a problem in which multiple "Someone's note" items with the same number of remaining searches would be consumed even though only one effect would occur.