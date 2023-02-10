 Skip to content

ナツノカナタ update for 10 February 2023

natsuno-kanata ver1.2.5 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.2.5 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]
The character episode "Minamo 2" has been added.
　　It depicts what happens to the characters that appeared in the character episode "Minamo".
　　*Character Episode "Minamo 2" will occur after the completion of all other character episodes.

[Post-Ending Content]
After the completion of the character episode "Minamo 2," you will be able to accompany Minamo during the post-ending content.
　　After the search, a random event will occur and Minamo will accompany you.
　　Minamo will then leave at random after the exploration.
　　*Items that were in the possession of the accompanying person will be sent to the storage cabinet after leaving.

[Bug Fix]
Fixed a problem in which multiple "Someone's note" items with the same number of remaining searches would be consumed even though only one effect would occur.

Open link