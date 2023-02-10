natsuno-kanata ver1.2.5 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.2.5 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Contents]
The character episode "Minamo 2" has been added.
It depicts what happens to the characters that appeared in the character episode "Minamo".
*Character Episode "Minamo 2" will occur after the completion of all other character episodes.
[Post-Ending Content]
After the completion of the character episode "Minamo 2," you will be able to accompany Minamo during the post-ending content.
After the search, a random event will occur and Minamo will accompany you.
Minamo will then leave at random after the exploration.
*Items that were in the possession of the accompanying person will be sent to the storage cabinet after leaving.
[Bug Fix]
Fixed a problem in which multiple "Someone's note" items with the same number of remaining searches would be consumed even though only one effect would occur.
Changed files in this update