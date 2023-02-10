Try out Arthur's new adventure while it's in beta!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

We're pleased to announce that the long-awaited continuation of the Anvil Saga is right around the corner. You'll help Arthur try to balance love, life, and forging new orders for customers.

After the first blacksmithing competition at the fair, did you walk away as a winner or a loser? It's almost time for the next competition and you'll be able to either hold your title as the best blacksmith in the region, or plot revenge against your arch-rival, Jean Jacques.

We've also added a bulk order mechanic. You can now fulfill a large order for one of the factions to raise your reputation and make some coin. It's a great way to improve your business!

Аn updated build – that includes the new content – is now available in the beta branch of Anvil Saga on Steam.

To access the beta build, simply:

Click on Properties:

Then Betas:

Choose the available version:



Please share your feedback about the game (or any bugs you might find) here or on Discord.

Regards,

Anvil Saga Team