Pangaea Map Music

Isles of Pangaea update for 10 February 2023

All of the biomes now play music in the Pangaea map.

Fixed a problem on the Pangaea map where creatures of a nest's species (nest family) were getting spawned under the terrain.

The nest's family will now respawn new members if any are lost.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
