-
Reduce the difficulty of the game and avoid four monsters attacking players at the same time.
-
Ajust shield regenerates hp every 5 seconds . Previously it was a fixed value based on different quality. Now it does not exceed 10% of the total life.
-
Add a tip to remind players that if they do not complete the branch 3, the story and game richness will be greatly reduced.
Kill The Emperor update for 10 February 2023
Small update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
HumanOrigin : Liu Lanzhi Depot 1507111
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update