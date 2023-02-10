 Skip to content

Kill The Emperor update for 10 February 2023

Small update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Reduce the difficulty of the game and avoid four monsters attacking players at the same time.

  2. Ajust shield regenerates hp every 5 seconds . Previously it was a fixed value based on different quality. Now it does not exceed 10% of the total life.

  3. Add a tip to remind players that if they do not complete the branch 3, the story and game richness will be greatly reduced.

Changed files in this update

HumanOrigin : Liu Lanzhi Depot 1507111
