Upgrades!

Hello there Lovelies 💖

Hope you're all doing well! Got this small fix ready that updates the underlying engine to a newer version. The game now supports modern x64 macOS too. An on-screen UI element now shows your time on level failure. This is toggled through the same Timer option in the settings menu.

Let me know if there's any hidden bugs here! If you haven't tried the new entry in the series, I'd suggest giving Lovely Planet Remix a look see! It's got a demo too if you'd like to try it out first!

Infinite Bliss ✨