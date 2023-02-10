 Skip to content

Lovely Planet 2: April Skies update for 10 February 2023

Update 13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upgrades!

Hello there Lovelies 💖

Hope you're all doing well! Got this small fix ready that updates the underlying engine to a newer version. The game now supports modern x64 macOS too. An on-screen UI element now shows your time on level failure. This is toggled through the same Timer option in the settings menu.

Let me know if there's any hidden bugs here! If you haven't tried the new entry in the series, I'd suggest giving Lovely Planet Remix a look see! It's got a demo too if you'd like to try it out first!

Infinite Bliss ✨

Changed files in this update

Lovely Planet 2: April Skies WIN Depot Depot 1019591
  • Loading history…
Lovely Planet 2: April Skies OSX Depot Depot 1019592
  • Loading history…
Lovely Planet 2: April Skies NIX Depot Depot 1019593
  • Loading history…
