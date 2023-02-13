Deep Space Gardening - Full Release

Hi Gardeners,

after almost 1.5 years in early access, today we are releasing the full version of Deep Space Gardening! We're excited to present you a completely new biome "Ice & Snow" with 9 challenging and even more chaotic levels, featuring all-new game mechanics and two themed characters! Play as a snowman or with a warming coat, master sliding over ice floes and don't forget to keep the campfire burning!

Also, the full version introduces Singleplayer mode, which was a much requested feature from our community. With a little help from your robot friend and automatic gardening equipment, you're set to save the universe all by yourself (once again)!

tl;dr

Full version release, featuring:

Singleplayer mode

Third biome "Ice & Snow" with 9 all-new levels

Two new characters to unlock

And of course, a whole bunch of stability and performance improvements

We hope you'll love the game and all the new stuff. Make sure to leave us your feedback on our Discord server and a nice review on Steam!

See you in Space!