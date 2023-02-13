 Skip to content

Deep Space Gardening update for 13 February 2023

Deep Space Gardening - Full Release

Build 10522175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Gardeners,

after almost 1.5 years in early access, today we are releasing the full version of Deep Space Gardening! We're excited to present you a completely new biome "Ice & Snow" with 9 challenging and even more chaotic levels, featuring all-new game mechanics and two themed characters! Play as a snowman or with a warming coat, master sliding over ice floes and don't forget to keep the campfire burning!

Also, the full version introduces Singleplayer mode, which was a much requested feature from our community. With a little help from your robot friend and automatic gardening equipment, you're set to save the universe all by yourself (once again)!

tl;dr
Full version release, featuring:

  • Singleplayer mode
  • Third biome "Ice & Snow" with 9 all-new levels
  • Two new characters to unlock
  • And of course, a whole bunch of stability and performance improvements

We hope you'll love the game and all the new stuff. Make sure to leave us your feedback on our Discord server and a nice review on Steam!

See you in Space!

