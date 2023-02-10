Full Release Version (RC4) - Minor Fixes and Modding Improvements

Full Release Version (RC4) - Feb 10, 2023

It's finally time to leave Early Access!

This patch includes many small fixes, images will now be downloaded and cached locally, and some improvements for Modding!

I'd like to highlight this very sleek looking UI overhaul mod by User 100Pseudo!

It has a very clean and modern look as well as a couple brand new features, so definitely check it out!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2914160681

Also thanks 100Psuedo for some recommendations for how I could improve modding for users, here's some changes:

Modding changes:

Previously changing a setting's name would not appear, now if you click "reset to default" it will show the new name/default setting.

Clicking Refresh will now automatically re-select the mod you had selected.

Pressing F5 will refresh the main dock window and mods.

2 New Settings Types:

string

dropdown

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2931121962

Here is an example of how to implement the following settings types in your "settings.txt" file:

[ { "name": "enabled", "type": "bool", "value": 1 }, { "name": "Number Test", "type": "number", "value": 25 }, { "name": "String Test", "type": "string", "value": "wee" }, { "name": "Dropdown Test", "type": "dropdown", "options": ["Test Option 1", "Test Option 2", "Test Option 3"], "value": "Test Option 1" } ]

For strings, please set the "value" to the default option you want selected (case sensitive) and the value when retrieved in your mod settings will provide you with a string of the option selected.

I plan to add a file browser option, and any other options for modders, so please let me know if you have any ideas for other mod options that would help!