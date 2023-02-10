 Skip to content

Let's Cook Together update for 10 February 2023

Korean and Japanese are here!

Build 10522069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cooking, samurai style

Japanese and Korean join the Let's Cook Together language menu! The game now supports 11 languages in total, making cooking even more accessible than before. Hello Asian Chefs!

Additionally, some minor bugs got squashed:

  • Fixed a few issues causing exceptions.
  • Fixed a bug preventing the language switch in the cookbook.
If this is no news for you...

...then play Let's Cook Together 2. A new, rehauled demo is coming soon, and the game is the biggest one we made yet.

Keep on cookin'!

