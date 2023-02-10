Haulin' Oats - Beta Version 0.1.1 Update

Hey, long-haul truckers! We are pushing an update to both the Steam Next Fest demo and the beta tester version. It contains a bunch of fixes from bug reports by you terrific folks. Curious as to what? Here's the change-log:
- Changed: updated Steam API files
- Fixed: soft-lock issue with post-turn move
- Fixed: missing dice roll text on Incident card 4
- Fixed: crash on Delivery square due to misnamed node
- Fixed: issue where empty radio cut list crashes game
- Fixed: traps and hitcher interfaces not loading correctly
- Fixed: issue with losing companion not dropping market or updating correctly in HUD
- Fixed: instance where lack of target object caused crash
- Fixed: Incident title text and color being incorrect when using Resource card 28
- Fixed: game not removing some cards from players hand correctly
- Fixed: missing CIA carry icon due to misnaming
More coming very soon.
Changed files in this update