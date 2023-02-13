- Fix for potentially getting locked into cockpit early in Given Time.
- Slightly better mouse interaction in pause menu.
- [PS5] Fix for UI sometimes not showing when resuming activities.
- Various smaller fixes.
JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time update for 13 February 2023
2.1.6.r24097 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update