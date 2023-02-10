 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics update for 10 February 2023

v1.5.6

10 February 2023

UI/ Added information for Fear stat
UI/ Added class tree on crawlpedia
Bug fix/ Bug: Ally could be damaged message appears when using cannon on enemy corpse.
Bug fix/ Bug: Move stat becomes 0 when haste perk is gone on water.

