UI/ Added information for Fear stat
UI/ Added class tree on crawlpedia
Bug fix/ Bug: Ally could be damaged message appears when using cannon on enemy corpse.
Bug fix/ Bug: Move stat becomes 0 when haste perk is gone on water.
Crawl Tactics update for 10 February 2023
v1.5.6
