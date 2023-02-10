 Skip to content

Periphery update for 10 February 2023

Patch dated February 10th.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug due to which tanks and mines got stuck when moving along the coast, and there were problems with loading into a transporter.
  • Fixed bug with declaration of war.
  • Improved spider nest functions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1873751
