- Fixed a bug due to which tanks and mines got stuck when moving along the coast, and there were problems with loading into a transporter.
- Fixed bug with declaration of war.
- Improved spider nest functions.
Periphery update for 10 February 2023
Patch dated February 10th.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
