Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 10 February 2023

2023.2.10update

Share · View all patches · Build 10521841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made it possible for daimyo to retire
    ・If the daimyo dies without retiring and becomes a replacement
    It was decided to elect a daimyo at a succession meeting of the clan and senior vassals.
    ・Changed the initial value of the player's money from 0 uniformly to the amount according to the merit.
    ・Until now, only the same roots were used to determine the clan, but now the clan is determined by linking the relationships between the roots.
    "According to this, the roots of the unique warlords have been completely changed."
    ・Until now, only the speed of subordinate units during battle was the same as that of the officer, but all attack, defense, and strategy values are now the same as those of the officer.
    ・Fixed because it was an unintended behavior even if the ability [General Command] was activated on the enemy side during battle.
    ・Other minor bug fixes
    ・Other minor fixes

