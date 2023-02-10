Update 10.02.23

-Aggiunti oggetti di recap missione
-Allungato l'effetto del repellente
-Fix encounter rate incontri nemici
-Fix bug rng battaglia boss finale/ssssh!
-Fix errori di battitura
Le Avventure di Blue update for 10 February 2023
