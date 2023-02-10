Steam Deck Support Patch Incoming!

Hey everybody!

We’ve just released a maintenance patch for the game, including a few UI fixes and on-going work for Steam Deck support. Plus upon finishing the game there’s a little teaser for JUSTICE SUCKS, the spiritual successor to Roombo!

The game is now playable on Deck, but a little more work will be needed before we get officially Deck verified. Please let us know if you run into any issues on Deck!

Changelog:

Improved UI scaling for different aspect ratios

Steam Deck support

Several UI fixes

Slightly increased cursor speed

Added teaser video when completing the main game

Thank you for your continued support! If you enjoyed Roombo, please check out JUSTICE SUCKS to continue your bloody vacuum adventures!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/856890/JUSTICE_SUCKS_Tactical_Vacuum_Action/

Much Love,

Samurai Punk <3