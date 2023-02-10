 Skip to content

Roombo: First Blood - JUSTICE SUCKS update for 10 February 2023

Steam Deck Support Patch Incoming!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everybody!

We’ve just released a maintenance patch for the game, including a few UI fixes and on-going work for Steam Deck support. Plus upon finishing the game there’s a little teaser for JUSTICE SUCKS, the spiritual successor to Roombo!

The game is now playable on Deck, but a little more work will be needed before we get officially Deck verified. Please let us know if you run into any issues on Deck!

Changelog:

  • Improved UI scaling for different aspect ratios
  • Steam Deck support
  • Several UI fixes
  • Slightly increased cursor speed
  • Added teaser video when completing the main game

Thank you for your continued support! If you enjoyed Roombo, please check out JUSTICE SUCKS to continue your bloody vacuum adventures!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/856890/JUSTICE_SUCKS_Tactical_Vacuum_Action/

Much Love,

Samurai Punk <3

