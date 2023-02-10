Steam Deck Support Patch Incoming!

Hey everybody!
We’ve just released a maintenance patch for the game, including a few UI fixes and on-going work for Steam Deck support. Plus upon finishing the game there’s a little teaser for JUSTICE SUCKS, the spiritual successor to Roombo!
The game is now playable on Deck, but a little more work will be needed before we get officially Deck verified. Please let us know if you run into any issues on Deck!
Changelog:
- Improved UI scaling for different aspect ratios
- Steam Deck support
- Several UI fixes
- Slightly increased cursor speed
- Added teaser video when completing the main game
Thank you for your continued support! If you enjoyed Roombo, please check out JUSTICE SUCKS to continue your bloody vacuum adventures!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/856890/JUSTICE_SUCKS_Tactical_Vacuum_Action/
Much Love,
Samurai Punk <3
Changed files in this update