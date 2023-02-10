 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

8-Bit Adventures 2 update for 10 February 2023

Update for February 10th

Share · View all patches · Build 10521463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(For anyone wondering, some additional text options are being worked on, but aren't quite ready yet. Please stay tuned!)

  • Altered a line on the Torch Puzzle in the Desert Ruins to make the solution a little more obvious.

  • Made finding the solution in the Red Tower Puzzle in the City of Sounds a bit easier and more obvious.

  • Created a brief grace period in the Sheet Ice sequence with Emma to prevent the player from accidentally stepping on a crack due to accidental button presses.

  • Fixed a collision issue in Chryseus at night.

  • Fixed a major issue which could be triggered by particular builds, resulting in an unfair number of extra turns for the enemies in battle.

  • Fixed a bug where the Auto-Haste Augment could incorrectly influence the turn order.

  • Fixed a cutscene bug where a character could end up in a wall.

  • Fixed a bug where you could flee from story-driven battles in the Ice Cavern

  • Fixed a minor graphical issue on the World Map.

  • Fixed a couple of typos.

  • Adjusted the Icy Touch ability on Wilie the Wisp

  • Fixed a bug where the Escape Amulet could teleport you back to a position you couldn't escape from (the Cliffside Ruins).

  • Made an adjustment to the entrance of the Pyramid to make it more obvious.

  • Fixed a bug which could stall the player's walking animation in a cutscene in the Catacombs.

  • Fixed a bug which would replace Thief's sprite with Warrior by accident during a cutscene in the Deep Forest.

  • Made small adjustments to the Quake Crawler enemies in the Estriatus Ruins and their Tremor ability.

  • Fixed a bug related to the Cover Ally Augment, which would result in a 'makeTargets' error message.

  • Fixed a memory leak related to the pre-load of assets when you'd transition between scenes.

  • In-progress improvements for the turn-order calculations to account for all possible builds without creating issues or an unfair amount of enemy turns. This is taking a long time to implement, as every battle in the game has to be tested and tweaked, so I'm releasing it in a partial state (from Old Castle Ruins to the Floating Continent) so as not to delay the other fixes any longer.

Changed files in this update

Depot 733111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link