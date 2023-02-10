 Skip to content

Chosun Zombie Defense update for 10 February 2023

Release 0.4.1 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

CHANGELOG :

Enhancements
  • Steam PC version released
  • PC Version Graphics Quality Improvements
  • Reduce wild boar AI detection range
  • Added ceiling collider detection inside the stage building of the shaman's house.
Bug Fixes
  • Modifying Boss mouth Animation
  • Modifying the Bose Attack Blending
  • Modified the ultimate particle zombie corpse of the Cheonbo Matchlock
  • Modifying the size of traps and bombs when they are placed in a bag.
  • Fixing the accidental fall from the top of the Boar Boss Falls.
  • Modifying the completion of a shaman's quest item in a bag.
