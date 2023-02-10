Release 0.4.1 Patch Notes

CHANGELOG :
Enhancements
- Steam PC version released
- PC Version Graphics Quality Improvements
- Reduce wild boar AI detection range
- Added ceiling collider detection inside the stage building of the shaman's house.
Bug Fixes
- Modifying Boss mouth Animation
- Modifying the Bose Attack Blending
- Modified the ultimate particle zombie corpse of the Cheonbo Matchlock
- Modifying the size of traps and bombs when they are placed in a bag.
- Fixing the accidental fall from the top of the Boar Boss Falls.
- Modifying the completion of a shaman's quest item in a bag.