Features:

Added machine recipe view mode (hold ALT to activate).

Added the ability to insert modules with the removal of existing objects, if you hold down the Control key.

Made it possible to place objects on top of the force hatch (always; it is automatically deleted).

Improved tube/pipe laying (now you can quickly draw a line without stopping the procedure).

Changed colony window population slider logic: it now displays the absolute progress of the population growth relative to current level limit.

Disabled checking the integrity of the ship or station on pause. This will allow you to remove / add walls without instantly detaching wall fragments.

Made the pause screen frame thicker.

Changed the sound of the attack message.

Custom blueprints and modules are now shown alphabetically.

Changed the default name when copying blueprints.

Added hotkey for the "Orders" window ("Home" by default, can be reassigned).

Made changes to map generation to avoid neutral sectors fenced off by enemy faction sectors.

Added on-screen button for the main menu.

Added information about the number of cells (current and maximum) when building walls.

Added right click menu options to pause/restart a Waypoints logic.

Reduced disassembler build material usage from 32 to 10 iron.

Added option to fast construction UI to build disassembler to break the currently selected resource.

Fast Build mode now adds a sorter tube as the first tube from a Disassembler.

Disassembler stopped due to internal resource buffer overflow now glows red instead of blue.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug due to which the disassembler settings were not copied using C.

Fixed disassembler tooltip.

Fixed issue of fast construction UI not offering disassembler option when the end resource is ore or raw liquid.

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when the Waypoint logic was used for mining and contained only 1 waypoint.

Fixed issue with completion of copying resource zone settings after 1 copy.

Fixed bug allowing to have tech selection in alternative research mode from another save file.

Fixed issue with remaining resource zone after destroying walls in combat or when separating a segment.

Fixed a bug due to which ships lost automatic logic after reloading a save while executing a retreat command or manually changing position.

Fixed item rotation issue when hovering over item UI icon.

Fixed issue of the empty icon after cancelling resource type selection.

Fixed misalignment of the gold ore and glass icons.

Fixed bug with placing a single object with the Control pressed (some existing objects were not deleted).

Restricted use of the control button during pipe/pipe placement.

Fixed bug that occurred when replacing the pneumatic tube with a sorter.

Fixed bug of loss of disassembler settings when copying.

Fixed bug in the disassembler when connected to the core of the station to receive liquid from the planet.

Fixed bug that occurred when pasting a module over an area with resources.

Fixed bug related to the placement of objects in a module blueprint.

Fixed bug that allowed modules to be inserted into a blueprint without edit mode enabled.

Fixed bug that did not allow inserting modules into the blueprint of another module in overwrite mode with Control pressed.

Fixed several issues in German Localization.