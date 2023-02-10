Build 140: Questing and Sorting.

Share · View all patches · Build 10521340 · Last edited 10 February 2023 – 06:32:04 UTC by Wendy

This update introduces the Quest system that ties together missions for storyline advancement. I have also made a number of changes to various game panels that now allow for sorting info in ascending and descending order.

I have added new info to kill pilot and kill recover missions that now show the target faction, and the current rating for that target faction in addition to the benefactor faction.

Build 0.0140