Build 140: Questing and Sorting.

This update introduces the Quest system that ties together missions for storyline advancement. I have also made a number of changes to various game panels that now allow for sorting info in ascending and descending order.
I have added new info to kill pilot and kill recover missions that now show the target faction, and the current rating for that target faction in addition to the benefactor faction.
Build 0.0140
Fixed structure effect range on warpgate generator.
Fixed station services images to load correctly with new MOD folder access.
Fixed bug with drone registering a null reference when docked at station and managing drones.
Fixed MOD folder path bug for the pilot journal when using the active scanner module.
Fixed engine scaling issue in ship editor and in game. Engine effects now properly scale with the engine mesh.
Fixed mouseover hotspot on scripting editor main buttons rollover highlights.
Fixed missing texture from bad MOD image on bookmark editing screen on the Journal panel.
Fixed spelling on warpgate activation notification.
Adjusted spacing layout for Journal panel and Pilot panel main horizontal navigation buttons.
Adjusted market base calculation values for supply and demand items.
Adjusted Modtools Menu layout.
Adjusted radial menu for ship hud to close on right click as well as the standard left click.
Adjusted title screen background panel for better clarity of text and font contrast.
Adjusted university skills list layout for better clarity on current skill level, what level is being trained, and how long left to train.
Adjusted station interior layouts on stations interiors B and C.
Adjusted Scripting Editor list item blocks. Now shows block labels much larger for custom identification.
Adjusted a number of engine textures and particle effects for afterburners.
Adjusted missions overview tab on the Pilot Panel to include new layout data for quest missions.
Adjusted the way missions choose targeted factions for scan, kill, and kill recover missions. These now align with faction chart.
Added Ascending and Descending sorting for Ship Cargo panel. (Order by Name, Class, Level, Price, Qty)
Added Ascending and Descending sorting for Ship Targeting panel. (Order by Name, Distance, Damage, Type, Level, Time Stamp)
_ Added Ascending and Descending sorting for the Pilot panel Skills tab. (Order by Name, Type, Class and Level of training)
Added Ascending and Descending sorting for Market panel.
Added Ascending and Descending sorting for Mission panel.
Added Ascending and Descending sorting for Storage panel.
Added Ascending and Descending sorting for University panel.
Added new improved lighting to replace old placeholder volumetric lights for station interiors.
Added improved station traffic particle effect systems. (Can be disabled in options).
Added mousewheel zoom in and out for scripting panel in Modtools.
Added new display info for the faction penalty when viewing Kill, Kill recover missions.
Added Ascending and Descending sorting for Journal panel scan files. Sort by Name, Sector and Timestamp.
This took an entire rework of the code that handles how the journal files are loaded. Journal files are now preloaded into a list that can be sorted prior to displaying the information. The old timestamp list is now one of the options, but is no longer default.
Added new Quest mechanic.
The new quest mechanic allows missions to be chained together as a whole. There is no limit to the number of missions that can be connected to form a quest.
Each mission of the quest will still retain all the functionality as normal generated missions. Credits, bonuses and special items can all be received as rewards.
Completing all missions of a quest can trigger dialog events, scripting events as well as general completion rewards. Quest missions will show up in the mission box just like the other mission do.
They will have a special orange label showing how far you have progressed thru the quest mission.
Added Asty's intro quest. 1 single recovery mission
Added Asty's Trial quest. 3 various supply run missions.
