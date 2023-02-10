 Skip to content

Loco Launcher update for 10 February 2023

Update Notes for February 10th, 2023

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Added Museum level
  2. Added Art Gallery level
  3. Added better gamepad camera rotation (will add a feature slider for the player later on)
  4. Replaced test trails with a better trails run
  5. Modified special launch landing explosion to actually destroy more things around player
  6. Added more destructibles
  7. Modified how loading works, so it's a little bit faster
  8. Modified a bit of the GUI interface buttons
  9. I forget the rest of the changes, as I forgot to update the task board the entire time
  10. Added more coffee consumption, so I don't pass out like a Sims character

Loco Launcher Content Depot 994701
