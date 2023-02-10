Update Notes for February 10th, 2023

- Added Museum level
- Added Art Gallery level
- Added better gamepad camera rotation (will add a feature slider for the player later on)
- Replaced test trails with a better trails run
- Modified special launch landing explosion to actually destroy more things around player
- Added more destructibles
- Modified how loading works, so it's a little bit faster
- Modified a bit of the GUI interface buttons
- I forget the rest of the changes, as I forgot to update the task board the entire time
- Added more coffee consumption, so I don't pass out like a Sims character
Loco Launcher update for 10 February 2023
