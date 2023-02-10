Incoming.... Patch 20.8.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10521299 · Last edited 10 February 2023 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back Miolhrians!

Miolhrians 20.8.7.1 patch is here with some tweaking and testing for upcoming update... so...here we go...

Before we do, I would like to thank everyone who is supporting us with the next installment of 2nd Season of Miolhr the Comic which you can support of GoFundMe below! The First 12 Issues which includes the first season can be seen on Webtoons at no cost. If you like it help us, get this out by years end!

NEXT you may be able to tell as our website is down for remodeling...you can still access the old site with the link here!

Website

Now this update will include....

-Tutorial updated!



-Quest Log Updated!

-Fire Tower Updated!

-Enemies levels updated!

-Mi Device Updated!

-Discovery Device Updated!



-Max Stamina now shows in your Mid Device Discovery!

-Upgrade Mi Device no longer requires power to use! (You can use during Solar Flares)

-Outlet Xpress in Oaktown fixed and added for exploring!

-New Music for Traders and Dungeons!

-New Music for DoJo's and Battle Towers!

-New Music for Intro and Final battle!

-4 New Sync pets can be crafted!

-Flee percentage updated for capture able mio lo mon in dungeons!

-Framerate improvements!

-Updated loot in multiple locations!

-Pet battles for some NPC's have been updated!

-Vending machine prices adjusted!

-More Enemies now have New Ultra Abilities!

-Shop Update!

-Multiple Icons Updated!

-and multiple other fixes!

Work in Progress...still need to finish a few things before I can give an update for this..

Multiple fixes and updates to Dojos!

Multiple fixes with locations, zombies, spawning and minor issues posted!

and last but not least much more to come before the update...

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company