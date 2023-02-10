 Skip to content

Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 10 February 2023

Patch Notes Feb. 10th, new features and optimization

Patch Notes Feb. 10th, new features and optimization

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New features:

  • You can recap now in the replay mode. You can adjust the order of cards to try again. If there're some random effects, it will re-random again.

  • Add new general bubble emoji text (we have English version this time). You can set them in your personal profile. More bubble emoji texts will be available for purchase in the Immortal market later.

Optimization:
  • More preparation time in Practice mode.
  • Optimize some localization
  • Adding some characters' winning voices.

