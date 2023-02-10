 Skip to content

Arctictopia update for 10 February 2023

Version Update

Arctictopia update for 10 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users,

We would like to thank everyone for their support of "Arctictopia"

We have just released the latest version, which fixes the issue that Steam achievements not being automatically unlocked.

The updates are as follows.

・Fixed a bug that Steam Achievements not being automatically unlocked when playing the game.
※Please note that after the game is updated, all Steam Achievements will be automatically unlocked,
and some achievements will have to be completed again in-game.

We are keen to provide the best "Arctictopia" to you, so please let us know if you have any other feedback.

