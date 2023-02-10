- Adjusted the upper limit of R&D to 6 levels, and repositioned the order of the R&D technologies.
- Fixed the problem that the declared items disappeared when the items were declared to the headquarters and arrived at the base because of pressing the enter of the keyboard.
- Solve the problem that some steam achievements cannot be triggered.
- Solve the problem that you can't fight and loot in the battle of transport line.
- Solved the problem that the number of troop captives is not updated after release.
- Fixed the problem that city facilities could not be repaired after being destroyed.
- Solved the problem that transport lines could not be fought and looted.
- Icon is no longer displayed for enemy troops stationed in enemy cities when the city is changed from your side to the enemy's side.
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 10 February 2023
Updated February 10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
