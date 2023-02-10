 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 10 February 2023

Updated February 10

Share · View all patches · Build 10521201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjusted the upper limit of R&D to 6 levels, and repositioned the order of the R&D technologies.
  2. Fixed the problem that the declared items disappeared when the items were declared to the headquarters and arrived at the base because of pressing the enter of the keyboard.
  3. Solve the problem that some steam achievements cannot be triggered.
  4. Solve the problem that you can't fight and loot in the battle of transport line.
  5. Solved the problem that the number of troop captives is not updated after release.
  6. Fixed the problem that city facilities could not be repaired after being destroyed.
  7. Solved the problem that transport lines could not be fought and looted.
  8. Icon is no longer displayed for enemy troops stationed in enemy cities when the city is changed from your side to the enemy's side.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1636151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link