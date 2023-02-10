Feburary Update (230210)

G'day, g'day,

Before I knew it we're two months into the new year. I hope it's been a good start to you all out there.

The situation hasn't really changed here and I'm still in a sort of limbo state, however I'm still chipping away at This Is Not Chess and hope to see it completed this year!

With that said, nothing relating to TINC has given me so much trouble as the fourth chapter boss: character concepts, animating moves, making the fight actually fun. So I'm glad to say that it's finally complete!

Neat stuff:

Level 20 completed.

Two new challenge levels: Rats in the Basement and Sandwitches.

Bugfixes and tweaks:

Fixed an instance where a missing folder would make the game go berserk.

Made the Homepanel protection last two turns instead of just one, to prevent instant-cap on turn two anyway.

Units now stop playing channel animation when their move was blocked.

Event-Transformed units now properly drop any technique being channeled.

Warp movement now properly prevents units teleporting to spaces they shouldn't be.

Thanks for reading and take it easy!