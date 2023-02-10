Build 366 Support for 16:10 Monitors

In preparation for the Mac version of MotorCubs RC, we began updating the Main Menu to dynamically adjust between 16:9 and 16:10 aspect ratios. In the process some buttons and windows have been organized for slightly easier navigation and reading.
- Main Menu -> Arcade -> Vehicle Selection -> Level Selection subpages have been updated for 16:10 aspect ratios.
- Vehicle, Level and Honeypot Unlock badges show up in Results Page of The Pretzel Drop.
- Logic to hide and unhide the badges is pending our programming work this upcoming weekend.
Changed files in this update