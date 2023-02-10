 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 10 February 2023

Build 366 Support for 16:10 Monitors

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In preparation for the Mac version of MotorCubs RC, we began updating the Main Menu to dynamically adjust between 16:9 and 16:10 aspect ratios. In the process some buttons and windows have been organized for slightly easier navigation and reading.

  • Main Menu -> Arcade -> Vehicle Selection -> Level Selection subpages have been updated for 16:10 aspect ratios.
  • Vehicle, Level and Honeypot Unlock badges show up in Results Page of The Pretzel Drop.
  • Logic to hide and unhide the badges is pending our programming work this upcoming weekend.

