Build 366 Support for 16:10 Monitors

In preparation for the Mac version of MotorCubs RC, we began updating the Main Menu to dynamically adjust between 16:9 and 16:10 aspect ratios. In the process some buttons and windows have been organized for slightly easier navigation and reading.

Main Menu -> Arcade -> Vehicle Selection -> Level Selection subpages have been updated for 16:10 aspect ratios.

Vehicle, Level and Honeypot Unlock badges show up in Results Page of The Pretzel Drop.

Logic to hide and unhide the badges is pending our programming work this upcoming weekend.