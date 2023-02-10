 Skip to content

Levitation Simulator update for 10 February 2023

Valentine's Day Celebration Update

To sincerely repay your love.
Effects have been added to fill your eyes with hearts.
It is only playable during Valentine's Day every year (February 9th to February 14th).

Happy Valentine's Day!

