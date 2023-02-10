Worked on some small things for optimization, fixed an issue where storage units wouldn't give you multiple of an item if you had equipment training, and you can now exit a vehicle from the passenger side by looking at the passenger side door and exiting.
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 10 February 2023
Optimization, exit from passenger, storage fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
