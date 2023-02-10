 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 10 February 2023

Optimization, exit from passenger, storage fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10520819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Worked on some small things for optimization, fixed an issue where storage units wouldn't give you multiple of an item if you had equipment training, and you can now exit a vehicle from the passenger side by looking at the passenger side door and exiting.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link