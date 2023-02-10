Big BOK Update!

The new update is finally here!
This major update includes quite a few changes, however I didn't quite fit everything
I wanted into the update, so expect more updates in the future.
Here's a list of all of the changes, or at least the ones I remember:
2 New Gamemodes:
-Limited Lives: Exactly like it sounds. Choose between easy, normal, or hard mode
and select the amount of lives you want to beat the game. (I would not recommend 1 life mode)
-Speedrun mode: Race against your best time for specific levels,
or see how fast you can beat the entire game.
New Hats:
-Purchase a construction hat, a flower, a beanie, or a lumberjack hat for new headwear.
-Expect more hats to come soon
16 New Achievements:
-9 New Achievements for Limited Lives accomplishments (that I bet some will never be achieved)
-3 New Achievements for Speedrun mode times
-3 New Secret Achievements...
-1 New Achievement for purchasing the lumberjack hat
Sprite Revamp:
-Most ground textures are revamped and revised, along with trees and backgrounds.
-Rounded most corners, possibly making the game harder or easier in certain situations.
-Enemy sprites and animation revisions soon!
Menu Revamp:
-Gamemodes are now accessible in the play menu, making them easier to find
-The conditions to unlock certain gamemodes are now listed
Other Small Changes:
-Eggs in level 6, so you can max out your egg counter while you suffer
-Checkpoints now save after you quit the game, however keep in mind that if you switch
to a different level it will remove your progress in any other level.
-You can hit the spacebar or the enter key to retry now (Majorly requested)
- Bug Fixes:
-You can now see your hats in puddle reflections
-Ordering issues showing certain objects in front of others
-Other small unimportant stuff that nobody probably noticed
That should be all, unless of course I forgot something.
Thanks for your patience and expect more to come soon!
Changed files in this update