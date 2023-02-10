 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BOK update for 10 February 2023

Big BOK Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10520705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new update is finally here!
This major update includes quite a few changes, however I didn't quite fit everything
I wanted into the update, so expect more updates in the future.

Here's a list of all of the changes, or at least the ones I remember:

2 New Gamemodes:

-Limited Lives: Exactly like it sounds. Choose between easy, normal, or hard mode
and select the amount of lives you want to beat the game. (I would not recommend 1 life mode)

-Speedrun mode: Race against your best time for specific levels,
or see how fast you can beat the entire game.

New Hats:

-Purchase a construction hat, a flower, a beanie, or a lumberjack hat for new headwear.
-Expect more hats to come soon

16 New Achievements:

-9 New Achievements for Limited Lives accomplishments (that I bet some will never be achieved)
-3 New Achievements for Speedrun mode times
-3 New Secret Achievements...
-1 New Achievement for purchasing the lumberjack hat

Sprite Revamp:

-Most ground textures are revamped and revised, along with trees and backgrounds.
-Rounded most corners, possibly making the game harder or easier in certain situations.
-Enemy sprites and animation revisions soon!

Menu Revamp:

-Gamemodes are now accessible in the play menu, making them easier to find
-The conditions to unlock certain gamemodes are now listed

Other Small Changes:

-Eggs in level 6, so you can max out your egg counter while you suffer
-Checkpoints now save after you quit the game, however keep in mind that if you switch
to a different level it will remove your progress in any other level.
-You can hit the spacebar or the enter key to retry now (Majorly requested)

  • Bug Fixes:

-You can now see your hats in puddle reflections
-Ordering issues showing certain objects in front of others
-Other small unimportant stuff that nobody probably noticed

That should be all, unless of course I forgot something.
Thanks for your patience and expect more to come soon!

Changed files in this update

BOK Content Depot 1838071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link