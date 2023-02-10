Big BOK Update!

The new update is finally here!

This major update includes quite a few changes, however I didn't quite fit everything

I wanted into the update, so expect more updates in the future.

Here's a list of all of the changes, or at least the ones I remember:

2 New Gamemodes:

-Limited Lives: Exactly like it sounds. Choose between easy, normal, or hard mode

and select the amount of lives you want to beat the game. (I would not recommend 1 life mode)

-Speedrun mode: Race against your best time for specific levels,

or see how fast you can beat the entire game.

New Hats:

-Purchase a construction hat, a flower, a beanie, or a lumberjack hat for new headwear.

-Expect more hats to come soon

16 New Achievements:

-9 New Achievements for Limited Lives accomplishments (that I bet some will never be achieved)

-3 New Achievements for Speedrun mode times

-3 New Secret Achievements...

-1 New Achievement for purchasing the lumberjack hat

Sprite Revamp:

-Most ground textures are revamped and revised, along with trees and backgrounds.

-Rounded most corners, possibly making the game harder or easier in certain situations.

-Enemy sprites and animation revisions soon!

Menu Revamp:

-Gamemodes are now accessible in the play menu, making them easier to find

-The conditions to unlock certain gamemodes are now listed

Other Small Changes:

-Eggs in level 6, so you can max out your egg counter while you suffer

-Checkpoints now save after you quit the game, however keep in mind that if you switch

to a different level it will remove your progress in any other level.

-You can hit the spacebar or the enter key to retry now (Majorly requested)

Bug Fixes:

-You can now see your hats in puddle reflections

-Ordering issues showing certain objects in front of others

-Other small unimportant stuff that nobody probably noticed

That should be all, unless of course I forgot something.

Thanks for your patience and expect more to come soon!