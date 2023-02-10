 Skip to content

GrandChase update for 10 February 2023

[Announcement] Server Maintenance

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
Server maintenance will be conducted to fix the bugs below.

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

  • Fixed a bug that caused Land of Judgment scores to be showed incorrectly in certain situations.

We’d like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by the server maintenance.
In order to compensate for the inconvenience caused by the server maintenance today, players who log into the game After Maintenance – February 10th 23:59 (UTC+0) will receive Compensation Chest 1 in their mailbox.

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 985811
  • Loading history…
