What's NEW in Version a.2.0.0

Stats:



The game now tracks certain metrics which can be viewed via Main Menu > Extras > Stats.



The metrics recorded above will only be recorded from games played post Version a.2.0.0 (Don't worry, past clears are retained.)



Depending on the number of clears one has on a certain character, they will move up in Tiers. Possible tiers range from Tier 0 thru Tier 4. A character will go up a tier every five (5) clears. The character card will change colors to reflect the current tier. Character tiers will play a role in upcoming content.

Tier 0 - Gray

Tier 1 - Green

Tier 2 - Blue

Tier 3 - Red

Tier 4 - Gold



Have fun mastering each character or just look at what your favorite Weapons/Items have been!

General:

Added support for windowed-mode resolutions up to 4K. Supported resolutions are based on the game's base resolution of 480x270 to maintain pixel perfect visuals.

Haste:

Haste has been reworked to prevent game-breaking scenarios (near infinite projectiles). Haste can no longer cause cooldowns to drop below 50% of the base cooldown.

The Mall:

Boots stun duration reduced by 40%.

Bugs/Misc:

More memory leak fixes.

Fixed a bug where being stunned by Boots in the Mall would cause cooldowns to halt.

Fixed a bug where the Boss Intro setting would not behave as intended.

Fixed a bug where only the host would get stunned by Boots in the Mall stage.

Fixed a bug where Loose Change would drop cash for non Yuka players in Co-op.

Special thanks to the Discord community!