Here is another update which makes the game even better, more stable and challenging than ever.
Hotfix Update v1.1.9
- Fixed the recurring war after a peace treaty. Please report to us if you continue to witness prolonged wars or a declaration of war after a peace treaty.
- Fixed a bug that caused a nation to still exist although it had no provinces.
- Fixed a game freeze bug of the campaign. Some saves that were broken due to this bug may become functional again.
- Fixed condition which made ships of a dissolved nation to not become disbanded.
- Fixed error which could torpedo 3d models to not get their proper size during the 3D combat.
- Fixed error in formation logic which could cause following ships to overcome the leader.
- Improved ship evasion further.
- Fixed a rare crash bug which was caused by the movement orders of many ships.
- Fixed gun range calculations inconsistency which caused the range of both AP and HE shells to change when we switched to a different shell component. Gun ranges calculations are also further improved.
- Penetration calculations optimized further.
- A radical improvement on the Battle AI. It should be overall much more effective in keeping an effective firing range.
- Aiming mechanics further improvement so that the aim progress is now much more dynamic and consistent.
- Further Auto-Design optimization in placing the parts on deck.
- Other minor.
