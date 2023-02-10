 Skip to content

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 10 February 2023

Hotfix Update v1.1.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,

Here is another update which makes the game even better, more stable and challenging than ever.

Hotfix Update v1.1.9

  • Fixed the recurring war after a peace treaty. Please report to us if you continue to witness prolonged wars or a declaration of war after a peace treaty.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a nation to still exist although it had no provinces.
  • Fixed a game freeze bug of the campaign. Some saves that were broken due to this bug may become functional again.
  • Fixed condition which made ships of a dissolved nation to not become disbanded.
  • Fixed error which could torpedo 3d models to not get their proper size during the 3D combat.
  • Fixed error in formation logic which could cause following ships to overcome the leader.
  • Improved ship evasion further.
  • Fixed a rare crash bug which was caused by the movement orders of many ships.
  • Fixed gun range calculations inconsistency which caused the range of both AP and HE shells to change when we switched to a different shell component. Gun ranges calculations are also further improved.
  • Penetration calculations optimized further.
  • A radical improvement on the Battle AI. It should be overall much more effective in keeping an effective firing range.
  • Aiming mechanics further improvement so that the aim progress is now much more dynamic and consistent.
  • Further Auto-Design optimization in placing the parts on deck.
  • Other minor.

Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team

