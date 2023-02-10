 Skip to content

The Utility Room update for 10 February 2023

Bug Fixes and Quality of Life updates

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Longer pause during loading screen to prevent next level reverting to main menu
  • Fixed static mesh LOD distance being set too short on app launch.
  • Fixed The Boulder and The Bowl not unlocking on chapter select.
  • Added a screen once smooth locomotion is picked in the pause menu informing players on how to switch from teleport to locomotion dynamically.

The Cathedral

  • Moved the next level volume forwards at the end of the chapter
  • Reduced lightmap resolution on some pillars.
  • Removed distance pillars that can't be seen by the player to increase performance.
  • Added invisible collision to make slide more friendly at the end.

The Bowl

  • Lit the entrance cave brighter.
  • Relit main area
  • Remodelled cliffs and added a slide.
  • Added a skylight to reduce darkness in shadows
  • Reduced delay on the worker taking off

The Causeway

  • Fixed one of the droppers at the beginning of the chapter

The Overpass

  • Prevented teleporting under the map at the end of the chapter.

The Bottom

  • Disabled movement when stepping on the ledge.

The Reprimand

  • Disabled movement on many of the sequences
  • Set Location #2 on Headspace sequence closer to the floor
  • Brightened up Binman's towering face in the Car Park Chase sequence.
  • Disabled movement on the Finale

