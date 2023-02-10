Bug Fixes and Quality of Life updates

General
- Longer pause during loading screen to prevent next level reverting to main menu
- Fixed static mesh LOD distance being set too short on app launch.
- Fixed The Boulder and The Bowl not unlocking on chapter select.
- Added a screen once smooth locomotion is picked in the pause menu informing players on how to switch from teleport to locomotion dynamically.
The Cathedral
- Moved the next level volume forwards at the end of the chapter
- Reduced lightmap resolution on some pillars.
- Removed distance pillars that can't be seen by the player to increase performance.
- Added invisible collision to make slide more friendly at the end.
The Bowl
- Lit the entrance cave brighter.
- Relit main area
- Remodelled cliffs and added a slide.
- Added a skylight to reduce darkness in shadows
- Reduced delay on the worker taking off
The Causeway
- Fixed one of the droppers at the beginning of the chapter
The Overpass
- Prevented teleporting under the map at the end of the chapter.
The Bottom
- Disabled movement when stepping on the ledge.
The Reprimand
- Disabled movement on many of the sequences
- Set Location #2 on Headspace sequence closer to the floor
- Brightened up Binman's towering face in the Car Park Chase sequence.
- Disabled movement on the Finale
Changed files in this update