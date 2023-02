Hello detectives,

We’re happy to announce that a new patch is now available, adding the Japanese localization (VO and texts) to the game.

We hope that our Japanese players will enjoy this addition and will be able to immerse themselves in the mysteries of Unheard in a new and more familiar way.

Thank you for your support, we are so glad that you’re enjoying solving cases in Unheard! ٩( 'ω' )و