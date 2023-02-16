Raid on Taihoku is launched. Close to 50% of the players are international!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Adapted from a popular board game, Raid on Taihoku will be officially launched on Steam at 8p.m. on Feb 15th!

The story is based in Taipei City under Japanese colonial rule in 1945. Players will be an amnestic high school girl, Kiyoko, and a Taiwanese dog, Kuro, to survive in the city under the raid by the United States Air Force. While Kiyoko is regaining her memories, they are also facing unexpected danger and challenges.



Dadaocheng-bombed mansion



Surrounded by cats, a girl with a bad attitude towards Kiyoko

Our producer, KJ Chang, indicates that only half of the players who have added the game into our wish lists are Taiwanese, and up to 47% of them are international. Next to Taiwanese players, the second biggest audience are Japanese players, and then those from the United States, China and Hong Kong.

Additionally, KJ Chang suggests that suffering from the raids is a shared memory of Japanese and Taiwanese people during WWII. To understand Japanese players’ thoughts more precisely, the team has also invited several Japanese who live in Taiwan to play the demo, including Prf. Kameda Toshi, who teaches in the Department of Japanese Language and Literature at National Taiwan University, and an international student Yamada Ryota, who studies in the Department of Chinese Literature at NTU. After playing the demo, they had an interview which was recorded as a short clip.

Prf. Kameda comes from Akita-ken, Japan, and has worked in Taiwan for 8 years. His hometown, Tsuchizaki Port, was also under raid during the war. He praised Raid on Taihoku from the perspective of a Japanese scholar.



Kiyoko, rescuing people in the sea of ​​fire

Coming from Okinawa, Japan, Yamada Ryota has studied in Taiwan for almost 4 years. He said that Okinawa was seriously damaged in WWII. Noticing the Japanese remains while living here in Taiwan, he could therefore feel the deep connection between the two countries, and he also learned more about the unfamiliar stories from Raid on Taihoku.

Moreover, the college mentioned above, National Taiwan University, correlates to Japan itself. It was established in 1928 (Showa 3), originally named “Taihoku Imperial University,” as one of the nine imperial universities founded by the Empire of Japan. The affiliated “Taihoku Hospital” has also been shown in the game. The team aspires to grant players the most immersive playing experience while pursuing the apocalyptic aesthetics and remaining true to the historical facts.

【Raid on Taihoku】PC game trailer

To commemorate May 31st, the day of the Taipei Air Raid, the game "Taipei Air Raid" is priced at NT$531, with a 10% discount for the first week of listing. There is also an official artbook and original soundtrack available for purchase. The official artbook contains a wealth of concept art and plot illustrations such as characters, scenes, and collections. The original soundtrack, composed by well-known musicians WeiFan Chang and Enno Cheng, contains 29 soundtracks in line with the situation of the times and the game's ending song, "The End of the War". The game also launched a deluxe bundle package, which allows players to fully collect the "Taipei Air Raid" video game, art setting collection, and original soundtrack at a 15% discount.



the two people talking at a shrine



Looking at Taipei City from Taiwan Shrine (now the Grand Hotel)

Raid on Taihoku is produced by Mizo Games, Fun2 Studio, launched by Loftstar Interactive Entertainment. It will be officially launched on Steam on February 16th. Welcome the players who are interested in experiencing the game with us.