Carth Alpha 1.93a4

~Fixed issue deleting saved games

~Fixed bug causing some players unable to equip clothing

~Adjusted animal AI

~Changed and added spawners around Viernes

~Fixed issue with wolf not taking ranged damage

~Fixed issue with floating arrow after hitting enemy and their death

~Chance of Aggressive Wolves

~Chance of Aggressive Bears

~New spawners around Viernes

~Removed malfunctioning spawners