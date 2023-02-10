Icarus Week Sixty Two Update | Regenerate ore with the new Thumper

Week Sixty Two introduces our largest deployable yet, the ore-regenerating Thumper.

The Thumper allows you to regenerate harvestable Ore deposits in its vicinity. Standing at 16 feet tall, the Thumper is a large and powerful item, and provides a lucrative payoff for those seeking more Ore for their endeavours.

Thumper

The ‘Thumper’ is a new deployable device we’re introducing to tackle the problem of resource scarcity, especially in Open World mode. This is the first of two items we’re adding, with this one focusing on Ore resources (but not Stone or Deep Ore Veins). In future, ways to regenerate trees are planned.

This is one of the largest deployables in the game so far, standing at over 16 feet tall, so it’s a sight to behold and truly earns its name. You can craft the Thumper in Tier 4 at the Fabricator, with a high production cost but potentially endless rewards.

The Thumper requires an electrical connection to activate, currently 1500W. It’s best deployed in an area where you have previously mined all the available ore, and can be activated and paused at your leisure with no cooldown on it being used multiple times.

On the interface, you can see the expected regeneration output from the Thumper's deployment and what kind of threats you might expect to face by using it. Did we say threats? Well understandably, a 198 pound device slamming an extremely heavy weight into the ground and disturbing the surrounding environment will draw unwanted attention and the immense noise and vibrations will spur retaliation - so be on your guard.

The more Ore available, the bigger the impact on the surrounding environment, so expect more opposition when taking on lucrative deposits in densely populated areas.

The machine itself won’t damage players, but will disrupt the environment with dust clouds and more that could impair your vision and hearing.

The Thumper will regenerate nearby Ore nodes, but won’t regenerate Stone deposits or Deep Ore Veins. The reason for this is that we implement Stone voxels and deep ore veins differently than Ore voxels, which you can see in the different visual design of them. This meant that technically this system wouldn’t work on them as well as ore voxels, but also wasn’t required, as the sheer volume of available Rock deposits dwarfs that of Ore deposits, and deep ore provided a consistent stream of resource.

The design intent behind the Thumper

Ore Regeneration has been highly requested by the playerbase for a while, especially from those who have large bases in Open World mode or are investing in Tier 4 technology. We asked for patience as we didn’t want to include it as a ‘standard feature’ or automatic process in the game, but rather add it as a well designed new feature and a new planetary technology.

Environmental terraforming is a key part of Icarus' lore, and having resources refresh quietly in the background didn’t sit right with us when you consider the large scale impact it can have. Besides, UDA scientists would never miss an opportunity to mess with the planet some more if they could.

Associating respawning with a machine that you craft and deploy is important for the player experience too. We felt this provides a sense of control and some tactical choices to where and when you respawn resources, rather than it being automated or something you didn’t actively notice happening.

Like so many decisions in Icarus, adding a 'risk/reward' factor to using the Thumper involves a strategic tradeoff. Is the risk of disrupting the environment worth the effort and are you prepared for it?

As mentioned above, we’re also working on ways for plantlife to respawn in a future update.

Help translate Icarus into your language

We are seeking motivated and passionate individuals to join our volunteer localization team to help bring Icarus to more countries.

Right now we are only seeking volunteers for German and Russian, but other languages may be considered in future. By volunteering you will be helping us to make our game accessible to a wider audience, and contribute to the growth and success of Icarus community as a whole.

Furthermore, you will have the chance to connect with like-minded individuals and form new relationships in a supportive and collaborative environment. You can translate as little or as much as you want, whenever you can.

So, if you are fluent in English and German or Russian and have a passion for language and gaming, we encourage you to apply today and become a part of our localization team! You can find the link here: Icarus Translation Team Application Form

Please ensure that you have joined the Survive Icarus Official Discord when applying.

Only successful applicants will be contacted.

Changelog v1.2.37.107436

New Content

Adding in pass on landshark tweaks and swapping out thumper mesh for proper version, adding in entries for unique projectile for landshark with modifiers to be hooked up

Added power connection requirement to thumper. Set up animations and placeholder VFX/Screen Shake on thumper

Adding audio to the thumper

Updating Thumper Name and Description

Adding Talent for Thumper and Unlocking Recipe

Adjusting Thumper Minimum Time and adding ability for players to Pause the Thumper

Added Thumper icon to D_Itemable

Adding back context for Thumper device and hooking up to D_Meshables

Adjustments to Thumper VFX, add working and final thump NS

Adding in unique modifier for the landshark spit poison and adding in telegraphing for the dive attacks

Added new in-world tooltip for Thumper

Added ability to override default tooltip widget class

Increased recipe cost of Thumper device

Increase carry weight of the Thumper Device to do its size justice

Added retreat death animation to LandShark. Added 'risk level' info to Thumper tooltip that gives an indication of how difficult the process will be. Added Thumper-related UMG text to ST_UMG. Doubled health of LandShark. Thumper now cleans up dead worms

Thumper device no longer affected by weather

Fixed bug where regenerated voxels would need to be manually updated by mining them to force their mesh to update to the 'reset' visual state

Increased initial connection timeouts for all net drivers to 3 minutes to reduce potential connection issues with joining dedicated servers

Increased initial connection time out to 3 minutes. This should reduce cases of error 61's when trying to join a server

Fixed bug where a prospector dying in one prospect then beginning a new prospect would cause the prospector to drop in an already dead state

Updating landshark dive attack audio to be more appropriate for an attack

Fixing normal issue due to Unreal Computing normals instead of manually importing then with the Skeletal Mesh

Added a reset to the DBNO logging on death

Making unique asset for the Landshark death to use correct audio, upped the damage of its projectiles slightly and added in stamina action cost to the poison modifier

Increase radius on Thumper screenshake effect from 10m to 15m

Changing the Landshark ranged modifier to be cured with antibbiotics and added a modifier to the dive attack

Adding unique landshark death movement event to sync up with new death animation. Adding notifier

Optimize Thumper GroundImpact effect

Adding heavy metal deploy sound to Thumper

Added more logging and fixed another case where auto-retry joining was failing during an error 65

Increased thumper effect radius.

Added map icon and radius to indicate thumper location & effect radius.

Thumper tooltip now displays voxel count instead of raw resource count.

Increased maximum thumper event duration.

Increased maximum LandShark spawn count per event.

Fixed bug where LandShark dive attack could a target twice.

Thumper is now deactivated when it takes 20% total health damage (since last activation)

Fixed extraction mission progression blocker UI presentation and detection steps.

Fixed hidden sort UI to not hide title of container.

LandShark dive now has a chance to apply a new modifier debuff.

Increased resource count to reach maximum thumper difficulty again, increased maximum number of land sharks at highest difficulty.

Added new pulse material effect when first placing thumper down

Added a more suitable specific soundset and event for the landshark dive.

Adjusted timing of notifiers

Added a more suitable specific soundset and event for the landshark dive. Adjusted timing of notifiers

Fixed issue where AI running on behaviour trees (LandShark, ScorpionBoss, SandWorm) weren't correctly removing their attack stats after attack animation finishes

Land Shark boss melee attack: Fixed blood thinning paste not applying to the debuff duration

Land Shark boss spit attack: Lowered the movement speed and physical resistance penalties, increased the stamina action cost penalty

Thumper: Removed glass from recipe cost

Fixed a typo in the Thumper description

Fixed

Fixed issue where deployables in pre-built structures wouldn't load in correctly

Fixing all affliction trigger percent chance stats and affliction triggers so that resistance reduces the chance of getting an affliction instead of increasing it (Cave Dwweller Alteration is now Fixed)

Adding Cheat for Triggering Afflictions

Fixes for client-side replication of regenerated voxel rocks. Voxels that have been regenerated into a new resource type now have their new type replicated to clients correctly. Re-enabled support for reinitialisation on mineral voxels

Fixed bug where venomous fish would continue to be able to attack the player after they had left the water

Added temporary logging for testing if camera movement is being allowed on death

Fix an issue where the weather forecast would reset the pattern index if saved, then loaded, then saved, then loaded after the initial forecast, past the first block and save/load/save/load during the same block

